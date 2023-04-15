Watch MUNA premiere new song ‘One That Got Away’ at Coachella 2023

MUNA just finished their first set at Coachella 2023, performing 45 minutes of indie-pop gems spanning their full catalogue – including a preview of its next chapter, with the first-ever play of a new song called ‘One That Got Away’.

The band confirmed the song’s existence earlier this week, imploring fans to “sleep with one eye open”. They later revealed the song’s title and release date – it’ll hit streaming platforms this coming Monday (April 17), with pre-saves available here.

‘One That Got Away’ is “a song about fumbling the bag”, frontwoman Katie Gavin said. It’s a wistful synth-pop track with an immediately infectious chorus, on which Gavin sings: “I’m the one that got away / The kiss you never tasted, tell me that you hate it, that / I’m no longer in your reach / If I can’t hear you say it, maybe you can change it.”

Advertisement

Have a look at footage of the moment below:

🎥 | MUNA performing “One That Got Away” for the very first time! pic.twitter.com/INKkiO0nNO — muna news (@wheremunais) April 15, 2023

Elsewhere in their set at Coachella, MUNA performed fan favourites like ‘What I Want’, ‘Silk Chiffon’ (which saw the band welcome Bridgers out to sing her part), ‘Anything But Me’ (“a breakup song you can shake ass to,” according to Katie Gavin) and queer anthem ‘I Know A Place’.

“I love Coachella,” Gavin said before the band broke into ‘Taken’ (described as a “country song” played in honour of the festival’s Californian desert setting). “Coachella was my festival when I was a teenager.”

See MUNA’s full setlist from weekend one of Coachella below:

1. ‘What I Want’

2. ‘Number One Fan’

3. ‘Stayaway’

4. ‘Taken’

5. ‘Home By Now’

6. ‘Anything But Me’

7. ‘One That Got Away’

8. ‘I Know A Place’

9. ‘Silk Chiffon’ (with Phoebe Bridgers)

Advertisement

‘One That Got Away’ comes as the first MUNA song to follow the release of their third album, a self-titled effort that arrived last June via Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory. In a four-star review of it, NME’s El Hunt wrote that it “serves as solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves yet”.

Still to perform at Coachella today are Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Blink-182 (in their first performance since reuniting with Tom DeLonge), Idris Elba, Yves Tumor, Blondie, Burna Boy, Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Ashnikko and Bad Bunny – among many, many others. You can see the full line-up here, with info on how stream every set live here.

Coachella’s first weekend will continue tomorrow (April 15) and Sunday (April 16), with the second weekend running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.