Watch Muse’s Matt Bellamy smash guitar and gift to fan at London O2 show

Matt Bellamy smashed his guitar and gifted it to fan at Muse’s gig at The O2 last night (October 2) – watch the moment and see the setlist from their final world tour show below.

The Muse singer and guitarist was playing the outro of ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ that extended into the riff of Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Township Rebellion’ on the final night of the band’s ‘Will Of The People’ tour when he threw his guitar onstage as well as towards an amplifier, breaking it into pieces.

According to NME writer Ali Shutler who was at the concert, Bellamy gifted the smashed guitar to a fan who was holding up a sign saying that they’d seen Muse live 225 times.

Watch the guitar smashing episode and the gifting in the below clip.

Last night’s show at the London venue saw Muse bring their tour in support of their latest album, 2022’s ‘Will of The People‘, to an end.

The Devon rockers kicked things off in May 2022 at UK stadiums. They later added UK and Ireland arena dates for 2023, crossed the Atlantic for a North American tour earlier year, headed to the European continent this summer and played the extra UK and Ireland shows.

Setlist – Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ tour at The O2, London (October 2023):

[via Setlist.FM]:

01. ‘Interlude’

02. ‘Hysteria’

03. ‘Psycho’

04. ‘Stockholm Syndrome’

05. ‘Won’t Stand Down’

06. ‘Compliance’

07. ‘Thought Contagion’

08. ‘Space Dementia’

09. ‘Time Is Running Out’

10. ‘The 2nd Law: Isolated System’

11. ‘Undisclosed Desires’

12. ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

13. ‘Madness’

14. ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’

15. ‘The Dark Side’

16. ‘Supermassive Black Hole’

17. ‘Plug In Baby’

18. ‘Behold, The Glove’ (Matt Bellamy song)

19. ‘Uprising’

20. ‘Prelude’

21. ‘Starlight’

22. ‘Kill Or Be Killed’

23. ‘Knights Of Cydonia’

Meanwhile, Muse played tracks from their seminal 2003 album ‘Absolution’ for the first time since 2016 at their arena show in Dublin last month. Watch here.

The trio have also shared details of a deluxe box set reissue ‘Absolution’ to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary, which is out next month.