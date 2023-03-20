Watch Amaarae’s new video for “sexy” single ‘Reckless & Sweet’

Amaarae has shared the new sultry single ‘Reckless & Sweet’, accompanied by a sensual music video. Check it out below.

The single marks Amaarae’s long-awaited return after her global breakthrough track ‘SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY’ featuring Moliy, and its remix featuring R&B singer Kali Uchis, and sees the artist infuse different world flavours to her typical Afrobeats sound.

After having “a lot of time to think and reflect on what [she] wanted [her] message to be”, the Ghanaian singer said, “Last time [my message] was about confidence, this time it’s about love and faith.”

“‘Reckless and Sweet’ is a sexy song,” Amaarae said. “It’s about being intentional with the ways we make and give love. It’s about finding the inner sensuality and confidence without yourself and sharing that with the world.”

The music video has a high-fashion concept and features models Leomie Anderson and Monyjok Ngor Deng. In the music video, Amaarae cannot choose which one is her main love interest.

“This is my sexiest video to date,” said Amaarae. “What I love most about [the video] is that young black women and men are about to see what our new energy is for 2023 and beyond. Moving forward, we’re grown and sexy.”

This release is in anticipation of Amaraae’s second album, ‘Fountain Baby’, which will be released via Interscope soon.

In other news, the NME 100 alum was also featured in Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What I Mean’ music video back in November.