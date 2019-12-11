Trending:

Watch Myles Kennedy play ‘Hallelujah’ on Jeff Buckley’s guitar

He's the first person since Buckley to play the instrument on stage

Tom Skinner
Jeff Buckley and Myles Kennedy. CREDIT: Getty

Myles Kennedy played the late Jeff Buckley’s guitar as he covered ‘Hallelujah’ at a show in Paris on Monday night (December 9). Check out the footage below.

Kennedy was performing at the French capital’s L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix venue with Alter Bridge when he gave a live airing of the Leonard Cohen classic, which was famously covered by Buckley in 1994.

Buckley played at the very same venue back in 1995. The gig was recorded and was later released via posthumous live album ‘Live À L’Olympia’.

Beginning his version earlier this week, Kennedy cited Buckley as “one of [his] biggest influences” before explaining the story behind the Fender Telecaster model he was using.

The musician thanked Matt’s Guitar Shop for lending him the unique instrument and said it was a “thrill” for him to play it.

Myles Kennedy performs "Hallelujah" with Jeff Buckley's Fender Telecaster.On December 9th 2019 Alter Bridge performed…

Posted by Alter Bridge on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

In a Facebook post following the show, Alter Bridge explained that Kennedy had been “the first person since Jeff to play [the] guitar on stage”, adding: “Thank you Jeff, your music has reached so many and changed our lives. We hope you know we love you.”

Back in October, a new video for Jeff Buckley’s unreleased ‘Sky Blue Skin’ demo was shared online. The cut was recorded during the singer-songwriter’s final studio session in September 1996. Buckley drowned aged 27 the following year.

