Nadine Shah has delivered what fans are describing as a “stunning” headline show in London last night, for the first night of the BBC6 Music Festival.

Earlier this week, Shah was announced as a stand in for Michael Kiwanuka after he was forced to cancel all his upcoming tour dates following a diagnosis of acute viral laryngitis.

The acclaimed singer was set to play dates in London, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle and a leading slot at BBC 6 Music Festival last night (March 6).

Advertisement

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, which are set to be announced in the coming days.

You can see video footage, images and fan reaction from Shah’s performance below:

Great night at #6MusicFest funniest moment was @nadineshah mistakenly dedicating ‘Evil’ to her Mammy. The song you really wanted to dedicate was beautiful! pic.twitter.com/FGQhLp7eip — Jill Bolton (@Jill_m_bolton) March 7, 2020

And the icing on the cake was a lovely chat with the incredible @nadineshah at the end – who, at one point, climbed over the barrier to join the front of the audience during Brittany Howard's set! Going back on Sunday for the International Women's Day #6MusicFest gig. pic.twitter.com/ubUZTWRc8h — Rhian Price 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐳 (@MsRhianP) March 7, 2020

Advertisement

The Big Moon, Michael Kiwanuka, Mike Skinner, Róisín Murphy, Kate Tempest, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sports Team and KOKOROKO will headline across the weekend, with Dingwalls, the Electric Ballroom, FEST Camden and The Roundhouse among the venues which will play host to the packed bill of live music.

The likes of black midi, Brittany Howard, EOB — Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, who will be performing his debut European show at the festival — Squid and Ghostpoet will also play. Q&A sessions, DJ sets and much more will also take place across the weekend.

On Sunday (March 8), the festival will celebrate International Women’s Day with an all-female line-up at the Roundhouse, with Kate Tempest, Kim Gordon, Anna Meredith, Jehnny Beth and Nadine Shah all set to play.