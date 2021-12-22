Watch Nandi Bushell add a thrashing drum solo to Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

Child prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared another impressive cover, this time putting a bombastic, fill-heavy spin on ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish.

The title track from her recent second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’ marked a striking departure from the sonics Eilish cut her teeth on – it’s bold and grandiose, growing from a soothing acoustic ballad into a soaring, theatrical anthem.

Bushell adds a wealth of character to its climax, meeting the wailing electric guitars with a suitably explosive drum solo.

Check out Bushell’s cover of ‘Happier Than Ever’ below:

It comes as the latest in a long string of covers from Bushell. Last week, the 11-year-old musician uploaded a full-length cover of Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, which she dubbed “the most challenging drum cover” she’s done thus far.

Recent months have also seen Bushell cover tracks like ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park and ‘Duality’ by Slipknot.

October saw the release of an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which Bushell recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had jammed together a month earlier.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include team-ups with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with the Foo Fighters.

Bushell said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life”, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.

Bushell’s talents have also made it to TV, with the trailblazing artist appearing in a recent Cartoon Network advert.