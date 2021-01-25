Watch Nandi Bushell cover My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

Nandi Bushell has tackled My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ for her latest cover.

The young musician first went viral for her impressive covers a year ago, when she shared a video of her drumming along to Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’.

With several other viral covers under her belt, Bushell has entered her “emo phase” with her latest video. The clip shows the 10-year-old dressed up in a marching band outfit – a reference to the costumes worn by My Chemical Romance during the Black Parade era – while nailing the drum part to the 2006 song.

Advertisement

“I love being able to let out all my energy after a stressful week of home learning and online exams,” Bushell tweeted about the cover. “My daddy said I am starting to go through an #emo phase as I discovered @mychemicalromance this week!” Watch the video below now.

‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ isn’t the musician’s first cover of 2021. Earlier this month, she marked Jimmy Page’s 77th birthday with an ambitious cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’, which saw her taking on the drum, guitar and bass parts.

Before that, she shared a cover of Blur’s ‘Song 2’ in a tribute to her burgeoning love of Britpop, saying she had been learning about “this awesome battle between 2 bands called Blur and Oasis”.

Last year, Bushell caught the attention of Dave Grohl after her take on Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ went viral. The star responded to a challenge posed by Bushell in the summer in which the aspiring rocker challenged the 51-year-old to a drum-off through a video she posted covering Foo Fighters‘ hit song ‘Everlong’.

Advertisement

Grohl then composed a superhero theme for Bushell, which she then duly responded to, penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.