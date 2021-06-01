Watch Nandi Bushell cover Slipknot’s ‘Duality’ on drums

Child drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared her latest cover in the form of a relentless take on Slipknot‘s ‘Duality’.

The drummer, who recently turned 11, played the track wearing a specially-made mask, modelled after Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg.

“It’s true, one of my favourite bands so far is Slipknot,” Bushell said. ​“I love drumming with double pedals. It’s so satisfying!

“Both Jay [Weinberg] and Joey Jordison are awesome drummers. But I really, really love Jay’s playing! True fact, I actually listen to Slipknot when I go to bed at night. I am wearing a Jay mask made by Joel! Thank you Joel!”

Weinberg repaid the compliment on Twitter: “You’re the best, Nandi!! Always Crushing it!”

You’re the best, Nandi!! 🤘🏻❤️🥁 Always crushing it! https://t.co/bKBuqQQluM — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) May 31, 2021

He’s far from the first artist to lend his approval to Bushell’s work. Last month, Pixies showed their appreciation for her take on their classic song ‘Where Is My Mind?’

She’s also had plaudits from the likes of Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Dave Grohl, who she had a remote drum-off with last year.

Earlier today, meanwhile, Slipknot announced their return to the road for the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, which will see them taking in shows across North America later this year.

The 28-date run follows the band’s previously announced Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, with the nu-metal icons set to be supported by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the new run of dates.