Watch Nandi Bushell nail a thunderous cover of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’

Nandi Bushell has shared an impressive cover of Rush‘s classic track ‘Tom Sawyer’.

The 11-year-old child prodigy’s take on the song, which you can view below, follows her recent covers of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever‘, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter‘ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb‘ by Linkin Park and ‘Duality‘ by Slipknot.

“This one is for you Professor [Neil] Peart,” Bushell wrote. “I wanted to try a @rush song that would really challenge me. I watched an interview where the Professor said Tom Sawyer ‘remains so difficult to play’.

Advertisement

“So I thought I would give it a try. It’s actually really fun to play. I really hope I have done the song justice, Professor Peart’s playing is incredible. I hope I got the strength and smoothness balance right. I have a new found love for RUSH now too!”

Meanwhile, Bushell recently said she wants to jam with Billie Eilish and become Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Last year, she released an original song titled ‘The Children Will Rise Up!’, which Bushell recorded with Tom Morello’s son Roman. She, Roman and the iconic Rage Against The Machine guitarist had jammed together a month earlier.

Other collaborations that Bushell’s been a part of include team-ups with Queen’s Roger Taylor, Beatles icon Ringo Starr and the Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders (who she also interviewed), as well as a live performance in LA with the Foo Fighters.

Advertisement

She said the latter experience made for “the best night of [her] entire life“, while Dave Grohl said that watching her play the drums was “the true meaning of rock’n’roll“.