Watch Nandi Bushell play drums to Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as she hears it for first time

Musical prodigy Nandi Bushell has played drums to Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’, without having ever heard the song before. Watch the video below.

The video is part of Drumeo’s ‘For the First Time’ challenge, in which high profile drummers are tasked with playing along to songs that they do not know.

‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ was first released on the New Jersey glam metal band’s third album, 1984’s ‘Stay Hungry’, and was their most successful single in their home country.

In the video, 13-year-old Bushell gets to hear one play through of the song, with the drum part taken out, before blazing through her own version.

Previous videos in the ‘For the First Time’ challenge have included Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren playing The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers doing 30 Seconds to Mars’ ‘The Kill’.

Bushell, who shot to viral fame for her online drum battles with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, has been playing drums since she was five years old. She regularly posts videos of her playing various covers, including songs by Nirvana, Metallica and Queen. She has also released several original tracks, such as ‘The Shadows’, ‘Gods and Unicorns’, and ‘Into the Abyss’.

One recent cover, which she released to celebrate Halloween, was a rendition of Slipknot‘s 2008 hit ‘Psychosocial’.

The song’s video shows Bushell dressed up as a devil as she launches into an enthusiastic cover of the 2008 metal anthem. “Being a Slipknot #maggot is not just for #halloween but for #life!”, Bushell wrote in the video description.

Bushell is also appearing in the BBC children’s comedy series Andy and the Band, in which a fictional band called Andy and the Odd Socks embark on adventures around Planet Rock. In the show, she stars alongside Brian May, who plays the Godfather of Rock.

Other songs recorded by Bushell include Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’, The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’, Duke Ellington’s ‘Caravan’, Bloc Party’s ‘Helicopter’ and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Sir Duke’.