Watch Nandi Bushell play jazz saxophone on cover of New Orleans Rhythm Kings

Nandi Bushell has shared a new cover online, playing the jazz saxophone on a version of a New Orleans Rhythm Kings song.

The young musician became an internet sensation in 2020 after posting videos of herself drumming along to songs by a number of artists including the Foo Fighters. Since then, she has gone on to meet her heroes and even performed live with the Foos.

Bushell also has a penchant for jazz, covering ‘Mr P.C.’ by John Coltrane last year, and has now shared a version of the New Orleans Rhythm Kings’ ‘Tin Roof Blues’.

In the video description, Bushell described how she was inspired to pick up the saxophone by Lisa Simpson, who famously plays it in the opening credits to The Simpsons.

“Go with me on this!” she asked fans. Keep watching! It’s almost been 2 years since I got my #yamaha #saxophone.

“I was inspired by watching Lisa on @thesimpsons. I #LOVE it. It’s helped me learn about #jazz and #blues opening my mind to lots of new #music.”

Watch the cover below.

Bushell has dropped a litany of other covers in the last year, taking on songs like ‘Rap God’ by Eminem, ‘Duality’ and ‘Unsainted’ by Slipknot, and ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against The Machine (alongside her brother) in recent months.

Late last year, she delivered another cover to show off her multi-instrumental skills, this time tackling Stevie Wonder’s classic ‘Sir Duke’ with drums and saxophone.

She then welcomed in 2023 with a drum cover of Bloc Party’s ‘Helicopter’.