Watch Nandi Bushell play with Queen’s Brian May for first TV acting role

Nandi Bushell got to perform with Queen guitarist Brian May in her first TV acting role – check out their performance below.

Bushell is appearing in the BBC children’s comedy series Andy and the Band, which sees a fictional band called Andy and the Odd Socks embark on adventures around Planet Rock.

“Planet Rock is in distress due to a lack of pure, honest rock music coming from Earth,” reads the BBC’s description. The Godfather of Rock (May) is concerned, but his Goddaughter Emerald (Bushell) beats him to the punch and sets off for Earth.”

The series concludes with a Battle Of The Bands competition in which Bushell and May team up. Bushell then shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her jam with the legendary guitarist – check it out below.

“I have never performed a speaking acting role before so playing Emerald in Andy and the Band was the perfect first role for me,” Bushell told the BBC [via Consequence of Sound]. “Working with Brian May was a dream come true! He is genuinely one of the nicest people I have ever met. He let me play his guitar and gave me a few lessons when we were on set and made me feel really special.”

Bushell, who shot to viral fame for her online drum battles with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, has been playing drums since she was five years old and has posted hundreds of videos of her covering songs by various artists including Nirvana, Metallica and Queen. She has also released several original songs, such as ‘The Shadows’, ‘Gods and Unicorns’, and ‘Into the Abyss’.

Her most recent cover, which she released to celebrate Halloween, was a rendition of Slipknot‘s 2008 hit ‘Psychosocial’.

The video, posted on her YouTube channel on October 31, shows Bushell dressed up as a devil as she launches into an enthusiastic cover of the 2008 metal anthem. “Being a Slipknot #maggot is not just for #halloween but for #life!”, Bushell wrote in the video description..