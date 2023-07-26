Watch Nandi Bushell sing and play piano on cover of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

Nandi Bushell has shared a new video of her covering Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’, in which she sings and plays the piano.

The new cover from the young musician – who shot to viral fame for her online drum battles with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl – is the first video she’s shared of her singing and playing piano simultaneously.

“Please, go easy [on] me,” she captioned the video. “This is the first time I am posting a video of me singing and playing piano at the same time. I really hope you all like it. The song is ‘Easy On Me’ by the incredible artist Adele.”

You can watch the cover below.

The 13-year-old’s cover received praised in the form of Instagram comments from Lenny Kravitz, Leona Lewis, Johnny Knoxville and more.

The video arrived the after day she shared a drum cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’, writing in the video title that Travis Barker is “a legend”.

Her next drum cover was Paramore‘s Misery Business, which she said was a “workout” in the video description. She wrote: “Only just got into @paramore. I wish I had got into them sooner. Amazing tunes and killer drums. I love Hayleys voice, she can really wail!”

In March, Bushell also paid tribute to her “hero” Meg White by covering The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Earlier this month, Bushell and her family announced their plans to open their own music school in her hometown of Ipswich.

The musician said the school’s goals were: “Friends, fun and performing on stage.”

She continued: “I really want my students to be inspired to start learning an instrument and to know the journey is really exciting. It can take them places they never thought they were going to go to.”

Bushell and Foo Fighters’ Grohl took part in a virtual drum battle in November 2020 after setting one another musical challenges online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Grohl invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on stage in LA back in 2021, where she played drums with the band on their set-closer ‘Everlong’. She would then go on to perform at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in 2022 after the Foos drummer died last March.

Foos frontman Grohl has previously said that watching Bushell play the drums is “the true meaning of rock’n’roll”.