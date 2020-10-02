Watch Nas, Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg perform across New York in ‘Spicy’ video

Nas has shared a new video for his track ‘Spicy’, which features appearances from Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg.

The track featured on the New York rapper’s latest album ‘King’s Disease’, which was released in August.

The video sees the three stars performing in different locations across New York, including in a church and outside a bodega and popular restaurant Sweet Chick. The Jack Begert-directed clip also features a brief moment where Nas is seen wearing a face mask.

Watch the video for ‘Spicy’ below now.

In a four-star review, NME said of ‘King’s Disease’: “The album is stuffed with this kind of lyrical proficiency, which demands high levels of dissection. ‘King’s Disease’ is an acutely perceptive and culturally relevant body of work that finds its author willing to try out new ideas. There’s a genuine conversation to be had about whether it’s the best rap album of the year so far.”

Meanwhile, the rapper recently revealed that he “got too high” to complete a planned collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. The pair were due to team up on one or two tracks in the early ‘90s.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club in August, Nas explained why the songs had never materialised. “I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn – and he didn’t warn me,” he said.

He continued: “It was just – I was zonked out, yo. There’s pictures of that session out there.” Asked why he hadn’t gone back to the studio the next day, he said he was “still high”.