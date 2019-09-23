Watch Nasty Cherry cover The Stooges at NME’s Girls To The Front

The four-piece played their first UK show in London tonight

Nasty Cherry covered The Stooges’ classic song ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ at their first-ever UK show.

The four-piece group headlined the latest edition of NME’s Girls To The Front series tonight (September 23), performing at Hackney’s Shacklewell Arms.

Two songs before the end of their set, which previously included the singles ‘What Do You Like In Me’ and ‘Live Forever’, the band ran through a cover of the 1969 punk classic with frontwoman Gabbriette headbanging between lines. Watch footage of the cover below now.

Nasty Cherry concluded their set with their debut single ‘Win’, which was released in April 2019. Their full setlist was as follows:

‘Roses’

‘What Do You Like In Me’

‘Live Forever’

‘Taxi Hell’

‘Somebody To Use’

‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’

‘Music With Your Dad’

‘Win’

The band, who have been championed by Charli XCX, described their sound earlier this year as like “driving fast late at night in the rain listening to New Order and The Runaways with your date”.

NME’s Girls To The Front live series aims to showcase female and non-binary artists as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders. Previous performers include The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, Black Honey, and more.

Speaking to NME after our last GTTF event, Lion said: “I think it’s important getting the girls to the front. Or at least giving them some recognition for being at the front. There’s always been girls at the front, but [it’s more about] if they’re being recognised or not. It’s good! We’ve got to stick together, us females.”

Meanwhile, The Stooges’ leader Iggy Pop recently sat down with NME for his Big Read feature, in which he compared today’s music scene with punk. “There has to be a sense of hopelessness about it, which is a terrible thing and I don’t want to sit here and advocate hopelessness but you know what I’m saying, right?” he said.

“There’s gotta be some of that. You see that with some of the kids with the purple hair and the little odd braids and various drugs and all that. Different little rebellions seem to come up. SOPHIE made some stuff for a while. You’re not supposed to have a rhythm track that goes ‘BOING BOING GGRRRRRRRR,’’ it sounds so random! But that was very nice. Very, very nice.”