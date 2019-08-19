Watch The National play a marvellous setlist voted for by fans at Pukkelpop

That's quite a setlist.

Last night saw The National play a special show at Pukkelpop, where their setlist was entirely voted for by fans. Check out footage from the show below.

As the band continue their lengthy tour in support of 2018’s acclaimed album and film ‘I Am Easy To Find‘, The National also chose to mark their 20th anniversary with a special gig in Belgium that allowed fans to determine what they played.

The results created a career-spanning set that leaned heaviest on their 2010 breakthrough record ‘High Violet‘, and saw them play fan favourites ‘England’ and ‘Conversation 16’ for the first time on this tour.

The National’s setlist was:

Rylan

Mistaken For Strangers

Bloodbuzz Ohio

I Need My Girl

This Is The Last Time

Conversation 16

All The Wine

Slow Show

England

Carin At The Liquor Store

Fake Empire

Light Years

Mr. November

Terrible Love

About Today

Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

The National will be back in the UK at the end of 2019 to embark on an arena tour with support from Jenny Lewis. Full dates are below, with tickets available here.

7 December – BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

8 December – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

9 December – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

10 December – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena