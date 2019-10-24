Watch The National’s stunning performance of album highlight ‘Where Is Her Head’ on Kimmel

Beautiful.

Last night saw The National play ‘Where Is Her Head’ on US TV chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Check it out below.

A true highlight from their acclaimed 2019 album and movie ‘I Am Easy To Find‘, the track sees The National’s cast of stellar female backing vocalists take the majority of the lead before frontman Matt Berninger squawks through between choruses.

In our review of the song, NME wrote: “‘Where Is Her Head’, perhaps the best song that The National have recorded this decade, feels like the track to best represent this openness. With a heavenly vocal at its nucleus, led by Eve Owen, the track is a dizzying symphony of skittering drums, subtle electronica and ever-rising strings, as Berninger barks: “I think I’m hitting the wall / I hate loving you as much as I do / I think I’m running away / I can’t take another day.”

‘I Am Easy To Find’ came with a 25-minute arthouse led by Alicia Vikander as the female in transition, and the various stages of her life are sung out by Gail Ann Dorsey, Eve Owen, Diane Sorel, Mina Tindle, Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Van Etten, Kate Stables and Brooklyn Youth Chorus assisting as guest vocalists on the record.

After sharing his Phoebe Bridgers collaboration ‘Walking On A String‘, this week also saw Berninger announce his debut solo album, ‘Serpentine Prison‘.