Watch NBA star Steph Curry join Paramore for a performance of ‘Misery Business’

NBA star Steph Curry made a surprise appearance on stage with Paramore at a recent show. Check out footage of him singing the chorus of ‘Misery Business’ below.

The athlete – who plays for the Golden State Warriors – delighted fans in San Francisco last night (August 7) when he made an appearance on stage with Hayley Williams and co.

The moment took place during the rendition of their 2007 hit, ‘Misery Business’, in which the pop-punk front woman usually chooses a lucky audience member to join her on stage for the track. This time around, however, it was pro athlete Steph Curry who was hand selected by the members.

Curry was watching the show as he takes time off in the off-season, and Williams told the crowd that the NBA star was a close friend.

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,’ she said to the audience. “And tonight is our reunion… Tonight we’re going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

From there, the 35-year-old, wearing all black, took to the stage as the band broke into the song – bouncing around as confetti fell and even joining Williams to sing the chorus. Find footage of the moment below.

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

Originally, the show was set to take place Saturday July 22. However, taking to social media, the band confirmed that they would be forced to reschedule their gig at the Chase Center due to “sickness within the touring party”.

Shortly after the announcement, they then went on to shelve three further gigs on their North American tour, including stops in Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City. They also said that the reasoning behind the change of schedule was “in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve”.

Williams also revealed her struggle to remain fit and healthy on tour, explaining that it is harder for her to tour now than when she first started.

She told fans that she became ill during the Houston gig, and “muscled all the way through [their] LA [show]”.

“By the time the excitement and all the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out,” she said. “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape.”

After receiving criticism for the postponed shows, the singer later took to social media to criticise the “internet bros” who sent hateful comments her way.

“Internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005. The only thing that’s changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance,” she wrote.

“Don’t think for a second your fav bands – metal or punk or otherwise – endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle. So many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. Why? bc they aren’t threatened by a strong woman front[ing] a great band in a completely diff genre of music.”

Paramore’s North American tour is scheduled to conclude in Salt Lake City on Sunday (August 13). You can find any remaining tickets here.

Following the end of their US Tour, Paramore will be heading to the UK and Europe as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, beginning in May 2024.