Watch Neil Young and Bob Dylan perform hit-filled sets at Hyde Park

Neil Young and Bob Dylan took to the stage last night in Hyde Park, with each performing a hit-filled set.

Whilst the two didn’t take to the stage together as many anticipated, each delivered a set of fan-favourites, with Young performing faithful renditions of classics like ‘Heart of Gold’ and ‘Like A Hurricane.’

Dylan, meanwhile, largely re-worked most of his classic songs including ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘Highway 61 Revisited’. Whilst there were mixed reactions to some of the covers, many fans enjoyed the versions.

“I’ve never played in daylight before,” Young joked, who appeared on stage ahead of Dylan, adding: “it’s great to see everybody.”

Famous fans watching the two included Noel Gallagher and Jarvis Cocker. You can see footage and fan reaction of both Young and Dylan’s sets below.

There were fears last year that the gig wouldn’t be going ahead after Young criticised BST’s sponsors, Barclays, for being a “fossil fuel entity.” He later added that “this doesn’t work for me.”

“I believe in Science. I worry about the Climate Crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications and my beautiful grandchildren’s future.” Young later said it was “a massive fuck up.”

Young eventually revealed that the event would be going ahead after Barclays were removed as a sponsor. “NYA is happy to announce that the Hyde park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor. We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show!”

A BST Hyde Park spokesman told NME at the time: “Neil Young has made the decision to move away from the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time concert series. Neil Young and Bob Dylan will play a stand-alone concert in Hyde Park on the same date, 12th July. The Barclaycard presents British Summer Time concert series remains unaffected and will continue as normal.”

In other news, on Tuesday (July 9) Young gave a rare outing of his 1974 track ‘On The Beach’ during a live show in Belgium.

It was the first time Young had performed the track live in over 16 years, and the first time since the ’70s that he performed it while backed by a full band. You can see both Young and Dylan’s Hyde Park set lists below.

Neil Young’s Hyde Park Set List

Mansion on the Hill

Over and Over

Country Home

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Alabama

Walk On

Winterlong

Words (Between the Lines of Age)

Heart of Gold

From Hank to Hendrix

Old Man

Throw Your Hatred Down

Love and Only Love

Rockin’ in the Free World



Encore:

Like a Hurricane

I’ve Been Waiting for You

Roll Another Number (For the Road)

Piece of Crap

Bob Dylan’s Hyde Park Set List

Ballad of a Thin Man

It Ain’t Me, Babe

Highway 61 Revisited

Simple Twist of Fate

Can’t Wait

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Honest With Me

Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

Make You Feel My Love

Pay in Blood

Like a Rolling Stone

Early Roman Kings

Girl From the North Country

Love Sick

Thunder on the Mountain

Soon After Midnight

Gotta Serve Somebody



Encore:

Blowin’ in the Wind

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry