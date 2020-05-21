Neil Young has shared a special performance of the title track from his long-unreleased 1975 album ‘Homegrown’.

Performed during the fifth episode of his ‘Fireside Sessions’ series, which was directed by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, Young also shared a handful of other rarities.

Singing to an audience that included a handful of chickens and a mallard, the latest instalment of the 74-year-old’s live-streamed series featured renditions of ‘Tumbleweed’, ‘Harvest’, ‘Old Man’ and 1969’s ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’.

The set ends with a performance of ‘War of Man’ from ‘Harvest Moon’.

Watch episode five of Young’s ‘Fireside Session’ below:

Speaking about ‘Homegrown’, after it was announced that the previously unreleased album would finally see the light of day, Young said: “I apologise. This album ‘Homegrown’ should have been there for you a couple of years after ‘Harvest’. It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind….but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place.”

He added: “Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away. Recorded in analog in 1974 and early 1975 from the original master tapes and restored with love and care by John Hanlon.

“Levon Helm is drumming on some tracks, Karl T Himmel on others, Emmylou Harris singing on one, ‘Homegrown’ contains a narration, several acoustic solo songs never even published or heard until this release and some great songs played with a great band of my friends, including Ben Keith – steel and slide – Tim Drummond – bass and Stan Szelest – piano. Anyway, it’s coming your way in 2020, the first release from our archive in the new decade. Come with us into 2020 as we bring the past.”

Meanwhile, Neil Young has announced that he’s working on a new archival album based around material from the mid-to-late 1980s.

The album will consist of music made with his band Crazy Horse during a 1986 US tour, combined with tracks recorded in 1989 with the band he would go on to perform with on Saturday Night Live.