Watch Neil Young play rarities as first tour in four years begins

Neil Young kicked off his first tour in four years on Friday (June 30) – watch him play a host of rarities at the Los Angeles gig below.

As announced last month, Young will play a series of solo acoustic dates on the west coast this summer in his first run of headline gigs since pre-pandemic.

Upon the announcement, he also revealed that he would be filling the setlists with mostly songs he has never performed live.

True to form, his first show of four at Los Angeles’ John Anson Ford venue on Friday featured a host of deep cuts and rarities, including the first performance of ‘If You Got Love’ since 1986 and the first performance of Neil Young & Crazy Horse track ‘Prime Of Life’ since 1994.

He also gave a full live debut to 1994 track ‘A Dream That Can Last’.

See footage from the gig and the full setlist below.

Neil Young played:

‘I’m The Ocean’

‘Homefires’

‘Burned’

‘On The Way Home’

‘If You Got Love’

My Heart’

‘A Dream That Can Last’

‘Song X’

‘Prime Of Life

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’

‘Mother Earth (Natural Anthem)’

Ohio’

‘Days That Used To Be’

‘Don’t Forget Love’

‘Heart Of Gold’

Earlier this year, Young made his live comeback at a march and rally in support of the United For Old Growth campaign, which is looking to stop the Canadian government from allowing logging companies from destroying old-growth forests.

Since then, he has reunited with Stephen Stills at a show in Los Angeles in April and performed at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party alongside Snoop Dogg, Beck and more.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in early 2020, Young said he wouldn’t tour until the virus was “beat” and called on promoters to cancel “super-spreader” gigs.

See the remaining dates of Young’s comeback tour below. Elsewhere, he has announced that he will finally release his legendary ‘lost’ album ‘Chrome Dreams’ this summer.

JULY 2023

3 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

5 – Los Angeles, CA – John Anson Ford

7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

24 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Outdoor Arena at Harveys