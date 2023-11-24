Watch Neil Young play ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on electric guitar for new ‘Stand For Peace’ video

Neil Young has shared a video of himself performing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on an electric guitar, urging viewers to “Stand For Peace”.

The track was shared for Thanksgiving 2023 and sees the Canadian-American songwriter share a Jimi Hendrix-style version of the US national anthem while standing next to an American flag.

The video was directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah and concludes with “Be Brave” and “Stand For Peace” written on the screen.

Uploaded less than 24 hours ago, the video has already amassed just shy of 50,000 views online and, despite being titled ‘Stand For Peace’, it does not refer to any ongoing conflict in particular. Check out the cover of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ below.

Although the seemingly politically-motivated track doesn’t link directly to any current wars, it does arrive just days after the singer-songwriter posted a separate statement to social media speaking against the conflict in Israel and Palestine.

“For our many Palestinian friends and our many Jewish friends, we do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past,” he wrote (via Consequence). “As bad as they are, they need to be forgotten so we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people.”

Earlier this week, the folk-rock veteran also announced that he was leaving X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. This appeared to come following billionaire and CEO Elon Musk appearing to endorse an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Young announced his decision to leave the social platform on his website, sharing: “We are stopping all use of X we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company.”

This is far from the first time that the musician has spoken openly about his political stance, back in 2020 Young shared an open letter to then-US President Donald Trump, labelling him as “a disgrace” and adding: “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.”

He also channelled his frustration towards George W. Bush and the war in Iraq into his 2006 album ‘Living With War’.

In other Neil Young news, last month it was reported that the artist is set to release a new album called ‘Before And After’.

Set for release later this year, the LP will see the rock and roll icon re-visit his back catalogue and re-record various tracks in a new light.