Watch Neil Young, The Free Nationals and more perform at Bernie Sanders’ digital rally

The likes of Neil Young and The Free Nationals have all performed at a digital rally in aid of US Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

After coronavirus forced Sanders to suspend major campaign rallies, rock legend Young and Anderson .Paak’s backing band the Free Nationals joined the likes of Jim James in performing a selection of tracks to support the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Young performed ‘Heart of Gold’ in front of a stone fireplace, playing acoustic guitar. He was later joined by wife Daryl Hannah and their dog for the online broadcast.

Advertisement

Join me now for our first-ever digital rally featuring @Neilyoung and @dhlovelife, Jim James of @mymorningjacket, @freenationalsXX and many more special guests. https://t.co/hPh7H5OP2f — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

The Free Nationals, meanwhile, played tracks including ‘Shibuya’, ‘Eternal Light’ and ‘Gidget’ as the rally was broadcast on Twitter.

Speaking ahead of the live broadcast, Jim James said: “There are so many of us that just want to find common ground with all living beings so that we can move forward together as a world to live in peace, good health, and equality.

“Bernie speaks and lives the truth and has worked his entire life fighting for truth and justice- bringing people together for the common good and that is why I believe he can help unite us now.”