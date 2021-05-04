Watch a new director’s cut of Prince’s ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ solo

A new director’s cut of Prince‘s iconic ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ guitar solo has been shared online – you can watch it below.

The late musician performed the mesmerising solo during a rendition of the classic Beatles track at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was joined onstage by Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Steve Winwood in tribute to George Harrison.

It has since gone viral on a number of occasions, particularly following Prince’s death in 2016.

Taking to YouTube last week (April 24), director Joel Gallen – who helmed the 2004 Rock Hall show – a new cut of the star-studded live collaboration.

“Seventeen years after this stunning performance by Prince, I finally had the chance to go in and re-edit it slightly – since there were several shots that were bothering me,” Gallen wrote as the description.

“I got rid of all the dissolves and made them all cuts, and added lots more close-ups of Prince during his solo. I think it’s better now. Let me know what you think. Joel.”

Writing in the comments section, one viewer said: “Man, this edit makes it even better!! The amount of times Prince looks at the other guys on stage as if to say ‘You might be legends, but you still ain’t near as badass as me’ is just hilarious.”

Another fan wrote: “He came, he tore it up, he left… Cool personified. RIP Prince and Tom.”

NME hailed the performance as one of the 10 times Prince was the greatest rock star ever in a 2017 feature, writing: “His spectacularly epic guitar solo that night has become the stuff of legend.”

Meanwhile, Prince’s ‘lost’ 2010 album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is finally set to be released this summer. First performed live in NYC over a decade ago, the collection’s title track was shared last month.