Watch Father John Misty perform a soaring new song, ‘Tell It Like It Is’

The new material appeared in Brooklyn

Father John Misty has introduced another new song on tour this week, ‘Tell It Like It Is’. You can listen to the song below.

The song, which was initially debuted in Detroit on Monday, was played again last night but this is the first time live footage of the song has appeared. Father John Misty is currently in the middle of his co-headline June tour with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

During his current tour, other new material has also been debuted including ‘Time Makes A Fool Of Us’ which he performed on the opening night of his tour in San Diego and another unnamed song, which was rejected for the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

You can listen to the new song here.

Father John Misty released his latest album, ‘God’s Favourite Customer’, in June 2018. In a four-star review, NME said: “It’s a record riddled with questions, while refusing to offer answers.

“In remaining tight-lipped, this taciturn new aspect to Father John Misty might be his most genuinely sincere, and his most profound.”

The star will return to the UK later this summer when he plays in Glasgow on August 2, before headlining Green Man between August 15-18.

He will be joined at the festival by fellow headliners Four Tet and Eels, alongside the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Stereolab, Broken Social Scene, Whitney, Gwenno, Julia Jacklin, Yak, and more.