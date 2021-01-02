New footage has emerged of Guns N’ Roses covering Soundgarden‘s ‘Black Hole Sun’ – watch it below.

Captured at Tennessee’s Exit 111 festival in 2019, the professionally shot footage has been released as part of the band’s ongoing video series exhibiting handpicked performances from their 2016-2019 ‘Not In This Lifetime Tour’.

Entitled Not In This Lifetime Selects: Exit 111, the video also sees the band perform ‘Live And Let Die’, ‘Shadow Of Your Love’, ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’ and ‘Paradise City’.

See GnR’s rendition of ‘Black Hole Sun’ around the 6:30 mark below:

Last year, Chris Cornell earned his first solo Billboard Number One with a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Patience’.

Recorded in 2016, The cover, which reached the top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart last October, was released on July 20, 2020 – marking what would have been the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer’s 56th birthday.

Cornell has had a series of Number Ones with both Audioslave (‘Like A Stone’ and ‘Be Yourself’) and Soundgarden (‘Black Hole Sun’, ‘Blow Up The Outside World’, ‘Burden In My Hand’, ‘Live to Rise’, ‘Been Away Too Long’ and ‘By Crooked Steps’). His reworking of ‘Patience’ is his first as a lead solo artist.

Meanwhile, Slash said recently that he’s optimistic 2021 will see new releases from both Guns N’ Roses and his band with Myles Kennedy.

The guitarist said he’s been working with bassist Duff McKagan on material expected to form the first new Guns N’ Roses album since 2008’s notoriously delayed ‘Chinese Democracy’.

A follow-up to 2018’s ‘Living The Dream’, which would be the guitarist’s fifth solo album and fourth billed as ‘Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators’, could also be on the cards, with 20 songs reportedly lined up for the project.

“We did a week of initial pre-production [on the new Conspirators album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year,” Slash told Cleveland.com.