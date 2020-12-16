Watch Kid Cudi rise from the dead in dramatic ‘Heaven On Earth’ video

Kid Cudi has shared a new short film for his track ‘Heaven On Earth’ – you can watch it below.

The song appears on the Ohio rapper’s recently-released seventh studio album, ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’.

The track’s action-packed new visuals follow on from the ‘She Knows This’ video, which ended with Cudi crashing his car from a great height following a high-speed police chase.

Advertisement

Directed by Nabil, the latest clip serves as the second part in the Artist Spotlight Stories series The Rager, The Menace, and find a lifeless Cudi submerged in water in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

After being rescued, we see the rapper performing the track in the back of an ambulance while his ghost rises from his body. His suited-up apparition then appears on top of the vehicle before another dramatic crash takes place. In the closing moments, Cudi walks away from the scene unscathed.

‘…The Chosen’ is a continuation of Cudi’s ‘Man On The Moon’ trilogy, following on from 2009’s ‘…The End of Day’ and 2010’s ‘…The Legend Of Mr Rager’.

In a four-star review, NME described the latest record as “a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else, his words etched into a vivid backdrop of intoxicating melodies and palatial riffs.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi has revealed how his recent team-up with Eminem – ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ – came to be.

“I tweeted at him,” he said. “It wasn’t even in the DMs. Just my timeline. It was public.”