Watch New Order debut ‘Be A Rebel’ during their first live show of 2021

New Order gave a live debut to their 2020 single ‘Be A Rebel’ during their comeback gig at Halifax’s Piece Hall on Wednesday night (September 8).

The band played their first live show since March 2020 earlier this week ahead of their huge homecoming gig in Manchester’s Heaton Park tonight (September 10).

New Order performed ‘Be A Rebel’, which came out in September 2020, live for the first time during the Piece Hall gig.

Fan-shot footage of the notable ‘Be A Rebel’ rendition has subsequently emerged online, and you can watch New Order performing the track in the below videos.

Marking their live comeback, New Order wrote on their social media channels: “After 543 days, we’re back. Thanks for having us @thepiecehall. Next stop, a homecoming.”

After 543 days, we're back. Thanks for having us @ThePieceHall. Next stop, a homecoming #NewOrderHalifax pic.twitter.com/J3QNYJ4749 — New Order (@neworder) September 8, 2021

You can see New Order’s Piece Hall setlist below.

Regret

Age of Consent

Restless

Ultraviolence

Ceremony

Your Silent Face

Tutti Frutti

Be a Rebel

Guilt Is a Useless Emotion

Sub-culture

Bizarre Love Triangle

Vanishing Point

Plastic

True Faith

Blue Monday

Temptation

Atmosphere

Transmission

Love Will Tear Us Apart

Speaking back in December to mark the announcement of tonight’s Heaton Park gig – where Hot Chip and Working Men’s Club will support – New Order hailed “the connection between ourselves and Manchester [which] has played a pivotal role in who we are as a band”.

“We have countless memories from across the city, from our early days starting out, and beyond,” the band added. “We promise to bring a celebration like no other to Heaton Park in 2021, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for a night we’ll never forget.”

Back in June, New Order’s delayed US co-headline tour with Pet Shop Boys was rescheduled to autumn 2022. The bands cited the “continuing uncertainty caused by the COVID pandemic” when announcing the new dates.