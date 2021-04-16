Watch New Order perform ‘The Perfect Kiss’ from new Alexandra Palace live album and film

New Order have shared the performance of classic single ‘The Perfect Kiss’ from their new live album and concert film Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace). See it first on NME below.

Due for release next month, the record of their 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace – their only performance that year – spans two hours and 20 minutes of their classics, cuts from their latest album ‘Music Complete’, and renditions of seminal Joy Division numbers.

With anticipation growing, now the post-punk legends have shared a video of their 1985 single ‘The Perfect Kiss’ from their third album ‘Low-Life’.

“We always enjoy our concerts but that Alexandra Palace show was special,” New Order told NME. “The crowd were amazing that night as you can see from the reaction when we began ‘The Perfect Kiss’. We’ve all been through some tough times recently but things are slowly opening up now and we can’t wait to get back out playing live.

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being on stage and connecting with a huge crowd and we’re really looking forward to our next big show in Manchester Heaton Park this September.”

Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace) will be released on May 7 on various formats: 2CD audio, 2CD audio plus the film on BluRay, and 3LPs.

A limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints will also be available. Pre-order the collection here.

New Order recently returned in 2020 with new 2020 ‘Be A Rebel’. “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” said frontman Bernard Sumner. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it…until we meet again.”

Speaking to NME about the track, drummer Stephen Morris said: “It’s kind of carrying on from ‘Music Complete’. It’s a very dance-y song.”

He continued: “It’s been a bit strange making a record via remote control, with the song getting batted about backwards and forwards, but hopefully it’s turned out alright! It’s just a one-off at the minute. We thought we’d start with one and then see how it goes.”