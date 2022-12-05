Watch new Ozzy Osbourne mural as it’s created in Birmingham

A new Ozzy Osbourne mural has been created in Birmingham by a local artist.

As reported in Birmingham Mail, local artist Robbie Jeffcott “spent fifteen hours drawing [his] portrait of the Black Sabbath frontman” at Birmingham’s Custard Factory.

The mural was completed two weeks ago and has been garnering more attention ever since in Osbourne’s hometown.

When asked why he painted Osbourne, Jeffcott said: “I only really paint people I admire. He’s just a living legend, probably the most well-known iconic musician to come from Birmingham. Having people walk past it and do little snaps to tag me on Instagram, it’s good for me. I’ve only had good feedback from it.”

In the clip below you can see how Jeffcott created the mural:

Last month, Osbourne made a surprise cameo in a video package for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as the company held its annual Survivor Series event.

The show, which took place on November 26 in Boston, used two of Osbourne’s songs as themes: ‘Parasite’, the Zakk Wylde-featuring track from his latest album ‘Patient Number 9’, and the Black Sabbath song ‘War Pigs’. The latter was used in the show’s introduction, in anticipation of the “War Games” stipulation match that pits two teams of five wrestlers against one another across two rings and inside a steel cage.

In the video, footage of Osbourne singing along to ‘War Pigs’ while sitting on a throne is interspersed with shots of wrestlers.

‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne’s 13th solo album, was released in September. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “something of a miracle”.

“At 73 years old and battling with his health, you might not expect Osbourne to keep that bar particularly high,” it read. “But, for the most part, ‘Patient Number 9’ does just that – it’s a fizzing piece of hard-rock magic.”