New Radicals reunited for the first time in 22 years during a virtual event celebrating president Joe Biden’s inauguration today (January 20).

The Los Angeles band are best known for their 1998 hit single ‘You Get What You Give’, but famously separated just months after its release.

Appearing on stage together for the first time in over two decades, New Radicals took part in the Parade Across America broadcast which was streamed shortly after president Biden was sworn in at the US Capitol.

“When we heard ‘You Get What You Give’ was a Biden family anthem, we pledged if Joe won we’d get together and play our little song – both in memory and in honour of our new president’s patriot son Beau,” frontman Gregg Alexander said to introduce the performance.

We are honored that the New Radicals reunited for this moment (featuring one of @SecondGentleman Doug Emhoff's favorite songs!) 🎶 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/UUHmyAwxQ0 — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

Alexander went on to say that he hoped Biden would be “able to bring our country together again”, adding: “Joe, Kamala – this one’s for you.”

Posting the live reunion on Twitter (watch above), the Biden Inaugural Committee said: “We are honoured that the New Radicals reunited for this moment (featuring one of [Second Gentleman] Doug Emhoff’s favourite songs!)”

Emhoff, vice president Kamala Harris’ husband, picked ‘You Get What You Give’ as his walk-on song during the 2020 presidential campaign. President Biden previously opened up about his personal connection to the tune, which he described as a “theme song” during his son Beau Biden’s battle with cancer.

“During breakfast, Beau would often make me listen to what I thought was his theme song, ‘You Get What You Give’ by the New Radicals,” Biden wrote in his 2018 memoir, Promise Me, Dad.

Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Katy Perry are due to perform on the Celebrating America live-stream later tonight. During the inauguration ceremony, Lady Gaga sang the US national anthem before Jennifer Lopez delivered a medley of songs.