Watch the emotional new video for Sam Fender’s ‘The Borders’

Sam Fender has released the new video for ‘The Borders’, the latest track to be taken from his acclaimed debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles‘.

The track, which is Fender’s favourite from his debut record, is accompanied by a video from director Thomas James that tells the story of two friends going their own ways after an entire childhood together. You can check it out in full below.

The release comes after Fender’s debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ shot to number one upon release at the beginning of September.

Fender will embark on a sold-out headline tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, before returning for an arena tour in April 2020. He’s also been confirmed to support Kasabian at their Leicester homecoming show in June 2020, alongside Inhaler and Easy Life.