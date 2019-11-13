Watch the new video from Tōth starring ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke

Watch the new vid below.

Tōth has shared the new music video for his latest single, ‘Juliette’, and it features Stranger Things star Maya Hawke. You can watch the video below.

‘Juliette’ is a standalone single released by Alex Toth’s latest project following his full-length debut, ‘Practice Magic and Seek Professional Help When Necessary.’ Describing the single as “punked out indie folk”, the track was composed for the film Juliet, Naked, starring Ethan Hawke. However, the song was ultimately never used for the film.

Describing the song’s influences, Tōth said the song combines “the chamber pop melodicism of Belle & Sebastian, the wistful lo-fi leanings of Bon Iver, and the anthemic sensibilities of The Lumineers.” The song itself is about honouring and respecting an ex-lover and is built around advice the band received from a friend: “We need to stop looking at every ended or changed relationship as a failure.”

Now, Toth has shared the video for the song which features Ethan’s daughter, Maya. You can watch the video below:

Back in August, Maya Hawke released her first two singles.

The actor was a new addition to the hit Netflix show this season, joining the cast to play Robin Buckley.

Now, she’s become the latest member of the show to release their own music by sharing the songs ‘Stay Open’ and ‘To Love A Boy’. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Hawke shared that she wrote the lyrics for both tracks, while Jesse Harris, who has worked with the likes of Norah Jones and Melody Gardot, wrote the music.