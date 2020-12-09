Tom Petty‘s estate has shared a new video for the late musician’s track ‘Something Could Happen’ – watch below.

The song appears on ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, a recent reissue of Petty’s second studio album ‘Wildflowers’ (first released in 1994).

Arriving today (December 9) the new visuals were directed by Warren Fu, who has previously helmed videos for the likes of The Strokes, Daft Punk, Haim and Brandon Flowers.

Advertisement

Fu explained that he’d been inspired by the video for Petty’s 1991 single ‘Into The Great Wide Open’, and set out “to create another modern fairytale in [that] spirit”.

“In our story, we have a character that is an incarnation of memories reassembled into a living creature, trying to make its way back home,” he said in a statement.

“I think the message I was trying to convey is that all our experiences, the good the bad, the beautiful, and the painful make us who we are, and we should embrace them.”

He continued: “Tom never compromised his artistic integrity and always stayed true to who he was, so I feel like our message in this video is in line with his spirit.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’, NME said that the record “feels less like grave-robbing and more like bringing back one of the all-time greats back to life.”

Back in October, Foo Fighters and Beck were among the artists to participate in a live-streamed event to mark what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday. The first annual ‘Tom Petty Birthday Bash’ was held in 2017 in Petty’s hometown of Gainsville, Florida.