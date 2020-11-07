New Yorkers have taken to the city’s Washington Square Park to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the country’s next President.

Biden claimed victory in the 2020 Presidential election earlier today (November 7) after days of vote counting finally saw him eclipse the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race and defeat current President Donald Trump.

In videos posted to social media, crowds are seen singing John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ in the park to toast Biden’s victory. See the footage below.

Newyorkers are celebrating today! You can see and feel their joy on the streets. This video where people are singing “imagine” by John Lennon in WSP was shot just a few minutes after they called PA for @JoeBiden. #Elections2020 #nyc pic.twitter.com/Y1UKbM2lRJ — Helena Jauhiainen (@HJauhiainen) November 7, 2020

The footage was then retweeted by Lennon’s official Twitter account, along with the hashtag: “#IMAGINE”.

Meanwhile, in the Fort Greene district of Brooklyn, director Spike Lee has led celebrations after Biden’s win. Lee was captured drinking and spraying champagne over a crowd as celebrations began.

Stars of the entertainment world have begun to react to the news of Biden’s victory online. “You just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” tweeted Lady Gaga.

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.”

Others to share their joy at the result include Billie Eilish, who shared a video message on Instagram. “Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now,” she wrote.

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ also became an unofficial anthem in the global struggle against the coronavirus earlier this year. In March, Gal Gadot led an all-star list of celebrities in sharing a widely ridiculed cover of the song that aimed to raise morale in fans locked down across the world.