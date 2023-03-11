NewsMusic News

Watch Niall Horan play live for the first time in over two years

The former One Direction star made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival

By Ali Shutler
Niall Horan
Niall Horan perform on stage as a special guest of Thomas Rhett on day one of the C2C Country To Country 2023 Festival at The O2 Arena on March 10, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Niall Horan made a surprise appearance at the Country To Country festival at London’s O2 last night (March 10) – check out footage below.

It was the first time he performed live in front of a crowd since 2021.

Country To Country festival is Europe’s largest country music festival and is taking place at London’s O2 this weekend with similar events at Dublin’s 3 Arena and The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Yesterday saw performances from the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

However during the night, Niall Horan made a surprise appearance with Rhett to perform his 2017 single ‘Slow Hands’. Check out fan shot footage below.

Horan’s last headline show was at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November 2020. 

Since then, he’s appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and performed two private acoustic gigs for a documentary alongside Lewis Capaldi. Horan also joined Ashe onstage at Lafayette to perform their collaborative single ‘Moral Of The Story’ in September 2021.

Horan is currently gearing up to release his third solo album ‘The Show’ which is out June 9.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you.

“I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back. Welcome to ‘The Show’.”

In a new TikTok, the singer also said that the new record is “by far and away my favourite stuff I’ve ever worked on”.

However, the record won’t feature any songs co-written with Capaldi after Horan revealed they weren’t “ good enough” and neither artist “adored” them.

