Watch Nick Cave and Warren Ellis perform a haunted ‘Ghosteen Speaks’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis teamed up for a performance of ‘Ghosteen Speaks’ on The Late Late Show last night (March 2) – check it out below.

The track was originally released as part of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ and last night, Cave teamed up with Ellis for a soaring, slow-burning rendition of the track.

The performance comes ahead of the release of the Andrew Dominik-directed documentary This Much I Know To Be True which will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, ‘Ghosteen’ and last year’s ‘Carnage’.

The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets going on sale on March 23 from here.

Check out Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ performance of ‘Ghosteen Speaks’ here.

Last year, Cave shared the secrets of his friendship with long-time collaborator Warren Ellis in his latest entry for The Red Hand Files.

After being asked by multiple fans about their friendship and songwriting, Cave shared his theory that there are three levels of friendship: essentially those defined by “a shared experience,” “someone who has your back,” and ones who can “bring the best out in you”.

“None of these levels are mutually exclusive and sometimes you find someone who fulfils all of these categories. If you find a friend like that, hang on to him or her. They are rare,” wrote Cave. “Warren is such a friend.”

In other news, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds cancelled their scheduled concerts in Russia and Ukraine “in light of current events” earlier this week.

Sharing a statement on social media, Cave and co. said they had “no choice but to cancel” the shows following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. The band join the likes of Iggy Pop, Yungblud, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand in scrapping dates due to the ongoing crisis.