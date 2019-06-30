Kylie Minogue has finally made her anticipated Glastonbury debut with an appearance on the Pyramid Stage which saw her duetting with the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and fellow Aussie Nick Cave.

Taking on the traditional Sunday afternoon legends slot, Minogue performed to one of the biggest crowds of the weekend, some 14 years after a battle with breast cancer forced her to pull out of a headlining slot.

Still treating the mid-afternoon slot like a headlining show, Minogue impressed early on by bringing on Nick Cave to perform ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ – their duet from 1995.

Things also took an emotional turn as the set progressed, with Minogue tearing up as she discussed how illness had forced her to vacate the 2005 slot.

“In 2005 I was meant to be here on this very stage & circumstances meant that I didn’t make it. I wish things were different but life is what it is right? We are here together in this moment,” said Minogue.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

After describing how Coldplay had paid tribute to her in 2005 by performing ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, Minogue then provided another surprise by introducing frontman Chris Martin on-stage to perform the track.

Posting on Twitter, fans were calling for Minogue to headline the entire event.

“She’s got another hour’s worth of material at least…. give her the headline slot she deserves,” said one.

Another argued: “She should have headlined. I said what i said. That set was a fabulous, hearty triumph.”

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Glastonbury coverage.