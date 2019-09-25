Watch Nick Cave cover ‘Devil Town’ in homage to Daniel Johnston

During his ongoing Conversations With Nick Cave tour

Video has emerged of Nick Cave covering ‘Devil Town’ in honour of Daniel Johnston, the outsider musician who died earlier this month, at his North American Conversations With… tour kickoff last Friday (September 20).

Cave sang ‘Devil Town’ – the opening track of Johnston’s ‘1990’ album – a capella at his Washington DC concert, Variety reports, in response to a fan who asked if Cave had been a fan of Johnston’s. He has also performed the song in New York, Pitchfork notes.

Watch fan-shot footage of Cave’s poignant rendition of ‘Devil Town’ in Washington DC below:

Johnston died of a heart attack on September 10 at the age of 58. “For fans of music that has a heart bigger than its production values, this is devastating news,” NME’s James McMahon wrote in his obituary for the lo-fi pioneer. “Daniel Johnston was an outsider musician, but the music he made was brilliantly inclusive.”

Cave joins many musicians who’ve since paid homage to Johnston by playing his music live. The National also recently covered ‘Devil Town’, while both Wilco and The Flaming Lips have covered ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’.

On Monday (September 23), Cave announced the release of the next Bad Seeds album ‘Ghosteen’. The double album – which Cave described in a note to a fan as “a migrating spirit” – will arrive next week.