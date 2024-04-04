Watch Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds get “gnarly” recording ‘Wild God’ in new album trailer

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared a new trailer showing the band recording their upcoming album ‘Wild God’ – watch below.

The Nick Cave-fronted group are due to release their “deeply and joyously infectious” 18th full-length record on August 30 (pre-order/pre-save here). Co-produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, the 10-song LP has already been previewed by its title track.

Arriving yesterday (April 3), a new two-minute-15-second trailer follows the Bad Seeds as they cut the album in the studio. “Let’s see what happens,” says Cave after he puts on his headphones.

A piano-led instrumental then kicks in before we see the group work on one particularly “gnarly” part. Later, Cave asks: “Is that one of the things we thought was good?” Another scene captures the singer-songwriter presenting what is perhaps “a controversial idea”.

Elsewhere, there is a brief shot of Radiohead‘s Colin Greenwood recording a guest bass part. The musician previously had a stint as a touring member in Cave’s solo band, as well as at his joint shows with Ellis.

The trailer also reveals a contribution from regular collaborator and filmmaker Andrew Dominik, who directed Cave and Ellis’ 2022 documentary film This Much I Know To Be True. Tune in above.

Cave recently told fans that the ‘Wild God’ album is “full of secrets”. He has also explained that the collection isn’t “set through a lens of loss” unlike its predecessors ‘Skeleton Tree’ (2016) and ‘Ghosteen’ (2019). Those two albums dealt with the grief Cave experienced following the death of his 15-year-old son, Arthur, in 2015.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to embark on a European, UK and Ireland tour later this year in support of ‘Wild God’. When announcing the dates, Cave said: “The record just feels like it was made for the stage.” Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

In other news, Cave has criticised ‘woke culture’ for its “lack of mercy” and “lack of forgiveness”.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have composed and recorded the score for the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black. The former has contributed an original song to the film’s official soundtrack too, ‘Song For Amy’.