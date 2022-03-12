NewsMusic News

Watch Nilüfer Yanya perform ‘Midnight Sun’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Second album ‘Painless’ was released earlier this month

By Ali Shutler
Nilüfer Yanya
Nilüfer Yanya performs ‘Midnight Sun’ on ‘The Tonight Show’. CREDIT: YouTube

Nilüfer Yanya was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 11) where she performed ‘Midnight Sun’ – watch the clip below.

Fresh from releasing second album ‘Painless’ earlier in the month (March 4), Yanya took to The Tonight Show dressed in a pair of pink fairy wings and backed by a 3-piece band to perform the dreamy ‘Midnight Sun’.

Speaking about the track when it was first released as a single, Yanya said: “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism – freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy…”

“If I could pick what people saw and heard it would be: seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion,” she added.

Watch Yanya perform ‘Midnight Sun’ below:

Yanya kicks off her UK headline tour later this week with a show in Manchester, before playing London and Bristol. She’ll then head out to Europe. You can buy tickets here and check out the complete run of dates below.

MARCH
14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK
15 – Trinity, Bristol UK
16 – Electric Brixton, London UK
20 – Trabendo, Paris FR
22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH
23 – Ampere, Munich DE
24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT
26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE
27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE
28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL
30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE

Yanya has also been confirmed to support Bombay Bicycle Club at their headline show at London’s Crystal Palace on August 5.

In a three-star review of ‘Painless’, NME wrote: “Though these songs are gloomier-sounding, and flecked with fuzzy hints of grunge, there’s still an inherent sense of fun – though sometimes you’re left wishing Yanya would push it much further.”

“Even if ‘Painless’ occasionally settles into a consistent, thudding groove at times, when Yanya goes full pelt, she’s at her very best.”

