Watch Nine Inch Nails cover two David Bowie tracks as they open 2022 tour

Nine Inch Nails covered two David Bowie songs as they kicked off their 2022 tour in the US last night (April 28).

The performance at Red Hat Amphitheatre in Raleigh, North Carolina, marked the first time the Trent Reznor-led band has taken the stage since 2018.

After playing a set of their best-known songs during the first half of the set – ‘Closer’, ‘Every Day Is Exactly the Same’ and ‘The Frail’ among them – Nine Inch Nails decided to mix things up by playing two tracks in tribute to the late Bowie, Reznor’s friend and collaborator.

Advertisement

First, the band played ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ (watch it below), which Reznor co-produced with Bowie in 1997 and previously covered during their 2018 tour.

Nine Inch Nails then gave fans a live rendition of the star man’s 1980 hit ‘Fashion’. Though they hadn’t played the song together before last night, Reznor had previously performed the track during a Bowie-tribute livestream last year. Watch the performance and see the full set list below.

Nine Inch Nails played:

‘Somewhat Damaged’

‘The Day The World Went Away’

‘The Frail’

‘The Wretched’

‘March Of The Pigs’

‘1,000,000′

‘Survivalism’

‘Piggy’

‘Closer’

‘The Perfect Drug’

‘The Becoming’

‘This Isn’t the Place’

‘Every Day Is Exactly the Same’

‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Fashion’

‘Only’

‘The Hand That Feeds’

‘Head Like A Hole’

‘Reptile’

‘And All That Could Have Been’

‘Hurt’

Boy Harsher opened for the industrial band last night, with 100 Gecs, Yves Tumor, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb set as support for upcoming tour dates. View remaining dates and purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

Nine Inch Nails have released both ‘Ghosts V: Together’ and ‘Ghosts VI: Locusts‘ since their last run of live shows.

Reviewing the albums, NME‘s James McMahon wrote: “Much like Reznor said last time Ghosts swung round, ‘Ghosts: V-VI’ is music for daydreams. But it’s only fair and decent for us to let you know that it’s also music for nightmares too.”