Watch Nipsey Hussle make posthumous appearance in new DJ Khaled video

Late rapper was shot dead in March

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle has made a posthumous appearance in DJ Khaled‘s new video for the track ‘Higher’.

The clip for the song, which is dedicated to Hussle, was partially filmed on top of a car park in Inglewood, California, mere days before Hussle was shot and killed in March outside his Los Angeles clothing store. You can watch the video below.

In the clip, John Legend sings: “You keep taking me higher and higher/But don’t you know that the devil’s a liar/I know they’d rather see me down, put my soul in the fire.” before Hussle raps about his family’s struggles, temptations from the streets and ultimately inspirational growth. “Looking back at my life make my heart race/Dance with the devil and test our faith,” he raps. “I was thinking chess moves/But it was God’s grace.”

Khaled also posted an emotional message on Twitter in tribute to the late rapper.

“A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. God Bless You,” he wrote.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Hussle was nominated for a Grammy this year in the Best Rap Album category for his album ‘Victory Lap’. He was 33 when he was killed.

A host of stars paid tribute to the late rapper including Rihanna and Bruno Mars following his death.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled’s 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, dropped last night and features an all-star cast of guests, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, SZA, Future, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, J Balvin, Post Malone and many others. You can listen to the album below.

Father Of Asahd Father Of Asahd, an album by DJ Khaled on Spotify

Khaled also recently joined the cast of the latest instalment in the Bad Boys film franchise, in an as-yet-unspecified role.

Bad Boys For Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is due to appear in cinemas in January 2020. It marks a long-awaited third film in the franchise and comes 17 years after Bad Boys II.