Watch Nirvana and The Cure songs be transformed on a hammered dulcimer

Musician and YouTuber Anthony “Bones” Reid has been sharing his unique take on songs by the likes of Nirvana and The Cure which he plays on a yangqin, a type of hammered dulcimer.

Reid performs under the moniker ‘Horns Of Pan’, describing his playing technique in the following manner: “Bonesy loops his voice, guitar, beat-boxed percussion and kaoss pad effects, building them smoothly into fat beats and harmonic discordant rhythms. Woven in are ethereal Mongolian overtones, and the shimmering loveliness of the yangqin.

“With cover songs from pop to metal, and original music from euphoric soundscapes to catchy cacophony, this music is intended as a blessing and a warning – a gifted message of love but also horror. To find a true and healthy middle ground you need to first witness all of the extremes. To find balance in your life you must first hear the horns of pan.”

Reid has shared covers of Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’ and Tool‘s ‘Lateralus’ since June 2019, and you can see a selection of his yangqin covers below.

You can check out Horns Of Pan’s YouTube account here and Facebook page here for more performances.

