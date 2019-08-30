You can watch Nirvana’s 1993 ‘Live And Loud’ Seattle show for free

The live album has also been released digitally and on vinyl for the first time

Official footage from Nirvana’s 1993 Seattle show, which featured on their ‘Live And Loud’ release, has been uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel for the first time.

The iconic band performed at Seattle’s Pier 48 on December 13, 1993 while on tour in support of ‘In Utero’. The show featured their final live line-up of Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

Read more: Every Nirvana song ranked in order of greatness

The show was broadcast on MTV and later released on DVD in 2013, featuring rehearsal footage and more live clips from the ‘In Utero’ tour. The arrival of the footage on YouTube, though, is the first time fans have been able to stream the performance online for free.

Audio from the Seattle gig has also been released as a standalone album digitally and on vinyl for the first time ever.

The only song missing from Nirvana’s YouTube channel is the band’s cover of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, although it is included on the audio stream and vinyl version.

Watch footage of the likes of ‘Pennyroyal Tea’, ‘Drain You’, and ‘All Apologies’ above and below now, and find the rest over at Nirvana’s official YouTube account.

The tracklist for ‘Live And Loud’ is as follows:

‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’

‘Drain You’

‘Breed’

‘Serve The Servants’

‘Rape Me’

‘Sliver’

‘Pennyroyal Tea’

‘Scentless Apprentice’

‘All Apologies’

‘Heart-Shaped Box’

‘Blew’

‘The Man Who Sold The World’

‘School’

‘Come As You Are’

‘Lithium’

‘About A Girl’

‘Endless, Nameless’

Meanwhile, a Seattle record shop has unearthed a royalty cheque made out to Cobain from before the release of ‘Nevermind’.

Easy Street Records posted photos of the yellowing and folded cheque on Instagram, revealing it was only made out for $26.57 – the equivalent of around $50 (£41) in 2019.