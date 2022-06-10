Watch NMIXX’s powerful cover of Stray Kids’ ‘Thunderous’

NMIXX have shared their powerful cover of Stray Kids’ 2021 single ‘Thunderous’, which took place at ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’.

The K-pop girl group originally performed their rendition of the Stray Kids track at the ‘KCON Premiere 2022’ in Seoul, which took place in May. The ‘KCON Premiere 2022’ series of events are a precursor to the full ‘KCON 2022’ festival, which will be held in August.

NMIXX’s cover of ‘Thunderous’ largely stays true to the original, however is notably cut down from its original length. “Freezing cold but I know we’ll burn forever / I don’t care how they look at me / I’ll always say what I have to say (ptui, ptui, ptui),” the girl group sing.

NMIXX’s appearance and performance at ‘KCON Premiere 2022’ marked their debut at the festival, which were the first in-person KCON events in over two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, NMIXX covered hits by fellow JYP Entertainment girl groups in a live medley video, as part of the group’s ongoing series of videos titled Pick NMIXX. The groups includedITZY (‘Loco’), TWICE (‘The Feels’, ‘Like Ooh Aah’), 15& (Can’t Hide It), Miss A (‘Hush’, ‘Breathe’) and Wonder Girls (‘Why So Lonely’).

NMIXX made their debut in February with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, which included the title track ‘O.O’ and a B-side titled ‘Tank’. In a two-star review of the release, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the former track’s mix of genres “tries, but fails, to capture any attention for very long”.

In other K-pop news, aespa have sold more than 1million copies of their upcoming album ‘Girls’ through pre-orders alone. ‘Girls’ will be aespa’s first project of 2022, and is the much-anticipated follow-up to the girl group’s popular debut mini-album ‘Savage’.