Watch Noah Cyrus’ video for intimate new song ‘All Three’

Noah Cyrus has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘All Three’ below.

The new track follows on from the singer’s recent Best New Artist nomination at the 2021 Grammys, which will be held next month.

‘All Three’ is a hushed, intimate track that folds out into a grand outro. It follows Cyrus’ hit 2020 single ‘July’ and her recent EP ‘The End Of Everything’.

Watch the new video for ‘All Three’ below.

Back in October, Noah’s sister Miley Cyrus joined the singer on a revamped version of ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’, a track taken from her ‘The End Of Everything’ EP.

The original edition was steeped in folk pop, whereas the Miley-featuring live version took the form of a piano ballad with the Cyrus sisters’ acapella harmonies defining the recording.

Back in 2018, Noah Cyrus spoke to NME about her then-fledgling pop career, as well as comparisons to her superstar sister.

“They’re annoying but they don’t bother me,” she said of comparisons between herself and Miley. “They really don’t make sense to me but no they don’t annoy me. I have always been me as my own person so what other people said didn’t really bother me.

“I knew that there would be comparisons and stuff but I didn’t let like that get in the way of wanting to make music.”

Earlier this year, Cyrus appeared on Diplo’s country album under the name Thomas Wesley, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’.