Watch Noel Gallagher cover Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Noel Gallagher has performed a live cover of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ with the BBC Concert Orchestra – check it out below.

The singer-songwriter and former Oasis guitarist appeared on the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room series earlier today (June 1) in support of his upcoming album with High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’.

Set to arrive tomorrow (June 2) via Sour Mash, the album marks Gallagher’s fourth studio album under the guise, following on from the 2017 LP ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Now, ahead of the new release, the frontman performed a live rendition of the 1980 classic ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ from fellow Manchester icons Joy Division.

Noel Gallagher performing 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' by Joy Division. Listen on BBC Sounds 🎧 pic.twitter.com/McUa8x389a — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 1, 2023

“We are at the BBC and you can’t get out the BBC without doing a cover,” he joked when asked why he decided to perform the track. “When [the BBC] asked me to do this I was like ‘I’m afraid I’m all Bob Dylan-ed out… I don’t know what to do.’”

He continued: “I would play this song, this version of it, at home down the years. When they asked me to do it, I was like ‘How can I get away with that?’ Because it’s such an iconic [song] and, being from Manchester… well, this is going to be tricky.

Gallagher added: “But now I’ve got my own studio, I went and did a little demo of it and I was like ‘You know what? I think I might be able to pull this off.’ So we’re going to do ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by the Divs.”

Elsewhere in his appearance on the show, Gallagher also performed ‘AKA… What A Life’ from the High Flying Birds’ debut, as well as the title track from his forthcoming album, ‘Council Skies’. Check out the latter below and catch up with the full show here.

Yesterday (May 31), Gallagher shared the final single to be taken from the new album, ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’.

According to him, the track was inspired by the sense of acceptance that comes from acknowledging your path in life. It is also the second song from the album to feature a guest cameo from Johnny Marr — the first being ‘Pretty Boy’, which arrived in October.

Previous singles that have been shared from the LP include ‘Easy Now’, ‘Council Skies’ and the melancholic ‘Dead To The World’. The album is the band’s fourth full-length release, and produced by both Gallagher and Paul ‘Strangeboy’ Stacey, pre-order it here.

To celebrate the release of ‘Council Skies’, Noel Gallagher and co. have lined up an impressive number of live shows, including 26 dates in North America with support from alt-rock band Garbage.

The band will also embark on a full UK arena tour this December, featuring stops in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Glasgow and Liverpool. Find all upcoming dates and remaining tickets here.