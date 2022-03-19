Watch Normani perform new single ‘Fair’ live on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Normani has shared her first new music of 2022 with ‘Fair’ – watch her live performance of the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

The singer co-wrote the emotional new song with Abby Keen, producer Bernard “Harv” Harvey, and Felisha King Harvey.

“Is it fair that you moved on? ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t,” Normani sings on the new track. “Is it right that you’ve grown/ And I’m still stuck in habits?”

Advertisement

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” Normani said in a press statement. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.

“I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

The song represents her first new material since last year’s ‘Wild Side’ with Cardi B, which she debuted at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

In 2020, Normani worked on ‘Diamonds’, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion released to coincide with the DC film Birds Of Prey. In a review of the single, NME‘s Kyann Sian-Williams called ‘Diamonds’ an “exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness”.

Advertisement

Though the former Fifth Harmony singer is yet to lock in a release date for her debut solo album, in December she teased that it’s slated for summer 2022. “I wanna tell you that summer is gonna be lit,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

When asked about what stage of the creative process she was at, Normani replied: “We’re doing everything, we’re doing it all. I’m ready to perform, I miss performing.”