Watch Nova Twins channel ‘Kill Bill’ in their fierce new video for ‘Taxi’

Nova Twins have shared a new video for their single ‘Taxi’ – watch it below.

The video, which takes place in a sci-fi world and channels the likes of Kill Bill, comes from a track off the pair’s upcoming debut album, ‘Who Are The Girls?’

“We actually had an idea for the music video in mind as we wrote the song itself,” the pair – Amy Love and Georgia South – said of the new video.

“The concept came from this pink Cadillac in our area that we kept seeing. We imagined ourselves riding round in it, as taxi-driving hit-girls, based in a sci-fi world inspired by all of the action movies we love, like Kill Bill, Sin City, Blade Runner and The Matrix.”

Watch the ‘Taxi’ video below.

‘Who Are The Girls?’ comes out on February 28, and the band say the album is “dedicated to all the people who are beautifully diverse and creating their own lanes.

“The title is ironic, as there is little representation of diversity at the shows we play and there wasn’t any to see when we were growing up,” they continue.

“Our audience have been our biggest supporters, encouraging the creativity and ideas behind the album. It’s amazing to finally be able to translate our live sound onto an LP, so that everyone who wants to can join in the madness!”

In a 2016 Under The Radar interview with NME, Nova Twins said they “don’t call ourselves rock or grime. “It’s the 21st century, everyone’s mutating now.”